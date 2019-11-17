Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a number of incidents of theft and attempted theft in Belfast and Lisburn last night, Saturday 16 November.



At around 8pm it was reported that an attempt was made to steal an ATM machine from Belfast City Hospital. It was reported that the suspects attempted to remove the machine using chains attached to a black coloured Audi car. This attempt was unsuccessful and the suspects made off empty handed.



A short time later police received reports of a black coloured car ramming the shutters of a number of premises in the Argyle Business Centre on North Howard Street. It was reported that a number of items including a trailer, a cash drawer and a hard drive from a CCTV system were stolen from two of the premises.



It was further reported that damage was caused to premises on Boucher Crescent and Boucher Place when a car was used to force open the shutters.



Shortly before 9pm it was reported that a dark coloured car reversed into the shutters of business premises on the Moira Road in Lisburn. Entry was gained to the premises and a quantity of Makita power tools stolen.



Detectives are investigating a link between all of these incidents and Detective Inspector Dane is appealing for anyone who witnessed the incidents or anyone who has any information that can assist with the investigation to contact detectives in Musgrave on 101 quoting reference 1534 16/11/19.



Detectives are particularly keen to hear from anyone who knows of the whereabouts of the black coloured Audi estate car or who was travelling in it. The actions of those involved in these incidents are reckless and police would appeal to anyone who observes a black coloured Audi estate car bearing damage to the bodywork to contact officers immediately by calling 999.



Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

