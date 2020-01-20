I have today informed the Policing Board of my intention to retire at the end of the month when a new Deputy Chief Constable is appointed.

Being a police officer for nearly 34 years, in both the Royal Ulster Constabulary GC and the Police Service of Northern Ireland, has been a huge honour and a true privilege. I believe passionately in the contribution that policing makes to our community; and it will be the many stories of bravery and compassion by my colleagues in the delivery of their duty, which I will remember in the years to come.

I will always be grateful for the friendships I have built both within the police service and among the community I have been humbled to serve. As I face the next chapter in my life, I am very mindful of the many colleagues and friends who we’ve lost and for whom retirement has been denied. They and their families will always be in my thoughts.

I am extremely proud to have been part of the journey that policing has made to date; and I know, with the commitment of colleagues and the partnership of the community, we will continue to make Northern Ireland a safer and more confident society. I leave with a real sense of optimism for the future and wish all my colleagues well as they continue their vital service to our entire community.